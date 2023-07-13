Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha witnessed yet another decline at the domestic box office. The movie dropped further to collect just around Rs 1.25 crore on Wednesday. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

As per a report, Satyaprem Ki Katha earned Rs 1.25 crore on Wednesday at the domestic box office. The movie stands at a total of Rs 71.41 crore. Despite positive reviews and favourable word-of-mouth publicity, the movie only made Rs 53.21 crore in its first week. The decline in numbers on Wednesday may possibly be due to the release of Tom Cruise's film Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres all around the world. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the action entertainer has earned complimentary reviews. It reportedly opened at Rs 12.5 crore.

Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Sameer Vidwans' film slightly improves on day 13

The movie may be nearing the end of its lifetime run in theatres with box office results as low as Rs 1.25 crore. It is significantly lower than what Kartik and Kiara's previous box office smash Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had accomplished, but it is still better than the dismal reviews received for Kartik's previous movie, Shehzada. Shehzada ended its run at Rs 32 crore, whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had raked in Rs 185 crore at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Kartik is all set for his next film Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan. The movie is reportedly based on the true story of a man who refused to surrender. Earlier this week, Kartik had jetted off to the UK for the film's shoot.