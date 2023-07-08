Hyderabad: Satyaprem Ki Katha headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani put together an impressive amount during its first weekend but the momentum derailed during week 2. The film witnessed a steep drop following huge first-weekend business but has been steady for the past two days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the early estimate for Kartik and Kiara hints that the film is steady and has not tumbled further than it did on day 8. On its ninth day, Satyaprem Ki Katha managed to register a business of Rs Rs 2.70 crore nett in India. At the end of the 9-day run in theaters, the box office collection for Kartik and Kiara's film helmed by Sameer Vidwans stands at Rs 55.6 crore nett in the domestic market.

Vidwans' romantic drama marked the return of Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 hit pair Kartik and Kiara on the big screens. The film also featured versatile actors like Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures jointly mounted Satyaprem Ki Kath on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore.

Satyaprem Ki Katha should reap the benefits of almost zero competition as no big releases are scheduled until Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani hits the screens on July 28. With almost exhausted Adipurush and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satyaprem Ki Katha has a nearly one-month solo window before KJo's film featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer arrives in theaters. Now it will be interesting to see how much Kartik and Kiara's film manages to mint over in days to come.

