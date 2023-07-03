Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's latest release Satyprem Ki Katha has had a strong start at the box office. With the romantic drama, Kartik is aiming for a better box office after a tepid performance of his earlier release Shehzada. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film has managed to register a strong first weekend at the box office.

Released on June 29, the film registered the highest business on Sunday. On day 4, Satyaprem Ki Katha minted over Rs 12.15 crore nett at the box office in the domestic market. At the end of four days in theaters, Kartik and Kiara's film managed to rake in Rs 38.50 crore nett in India. The film had overall 26.10% occupancy in the Hindi market which echoed the jump in numbers on Sunday.

Released on around 2000 screens in India and 300 overseas, Satyperm Ki Katha opened with mixed reviews but a strong word of mouth has helped the film so far. While box office numbers are encouraging, the film will have to pass the crucial Monday test and retain the momentum that it gained over the last three days.

If already running Adipurush and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke are kept aside, Satyaprem Ki Katha will enjoy almost solo release perks until Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani unfolds on July 28. If the film succeeds in sustaining the footfall, Kartik is likely to regain his fan-made superstar status which was dented a bit after Shehzada tanked at the box office.