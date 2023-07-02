Hyderabad: Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead, is doing well at the domestic box office. On Saturday, the picture grossed more than Rs 10 crore in the domestic circuit. The film's total earnings have now surpassed Rs. 26 crore. The film, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, was released in theatres across the country on June 29.

According to Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha made 10.15 crore nett in India on its third day. The film had grossed 9.25 crore on its first day of release and 7 crore on its second. It has so far grossed 26.40 crore at the domestic box office.

Satyaprem Ki Katha's team stated in a statement on Saturday that the film "impressed the audience with its pure love story and strong impactful social message." "Released on Eid al-Adha, a holiday, the film saw a rush of audience, resulting in positive word of mouth. However, the picture faced the next working Friday with a bare minimal decline as it was a working day and collected 7 crore on day two," according to the release.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is helmed by Sameer Vidwans, is a musical romantic drama. Kartik and Kiara Advani have been reunited in the film after their first successful casting in Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania also appear in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik portrays Satyaprem in the film, and Kiara plays Katha. Kartik is seen courting Kiara for marriage while attempting to impress her. The couple gets married. However, they go through several unpleasant experiences together after that. Satyaprem Ki Katha is a forward-thinking film with a social message for its audience.

