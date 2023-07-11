Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha witnessed growth during the second weekend. On Monday, the film however lost momentum. The romantic drama helmed by Sameer Vidwans registered the lowest numbers so far on its 12th day of release.

Kartitk and Kiara's latest release minted over Rs 66.06 crore at the end of the second weekend, according to makers. Satyaprem Ki Katha has recovered the money spent on it but is still far from making it to the break-even point. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the early estimates for Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 12 is Rs 2 crore net in India.

Seemingly the film did not retain the momentum that it garnered last weekend and dropped to the lowest numbers that it has registered so far at the box office. In the Hindi market, Satyaprem Ki Katha had an overall 10.24% occupancy on Monday. The film has raked in Rs 68.06 crore net in India after a 12-day run in theaters.

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, the film is set in Gujarat and touches upon the relevant issue of date rape. Released on June 29, Satyaprem Ki Katha was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha but the makers were compelled to change it after facing a major backlash.

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha aimed for almost a month-long solo release window. While the highly-anticipated Hollywood films Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and Barbie will be crowding July, in Hindi, Satyaprem Ki Katha will face competition from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani which arrives in theaters on July 28.

