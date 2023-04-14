Hyderabad: On Thursday, Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary was commemorated in Mumbai by his family and close friends. Bollywood actor and Satish's friend of 48 years Anupam Kher and his wife Shashi hosted the poignant gathering, wherein his 11-year-old daughter Vanshika read aloud a letter she had written for her father before his cremation. Reading out the emotional note, Vanshika had this one request for her dad, which is not to take rebirth as she wishes to meet him in 90 years.

Satish had a cardiac arrest hours after celebrating Holi last month. He is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. Instead of mourning his demise, actor Anupam Kher decided to celebrate his birth and on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday, Vanshika read out a heartbreaking letter that she had written to his dad after his demise. Each took turns to share memories with the late actor and reminisced about the good times they had spent together.

Vanshika's letter read: Hello Papa, I know you are no longer with us, but please know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be brave, but I can't live without you. I miss you terribly. I would have skipped school had I known this was going to happen just to spend time with you. I wish I could have given you a hug just once.

I'm not sure who will save me from Mumma if I don't do my homework. I don't want to go to school anymore. I'm not sure what my friends will say. What if they laugh at me? Please visit me in my dreams every day. I performed pooja for you, and I wish for you to be in heaven, living a happy life in a large mansion with a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, and Lamborghini. You will eat delicious food. We'll meet again in 90 years. Please do not take rebirth; I will see you in 90 years. Please remember me; I will never forget you. I had the best father in the world.

Anupam also explained why he chose to celebrate his friend's birthday. "4-5 days ago, Satish appeared in my dreams and said, 'Yaar tu mere liye kuch nahi kar raha hai kya (are you not doing anything for my birthday)?' So I decided to celebrate Satish's life today," he said.

