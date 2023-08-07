Hyderabad: A day after Friendship Day, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her bunch of friends. Sara who was last with ranveen Singh in a cameo in the electrifying song Heartthrob from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani shared a string of pictures with the last one screaming nostalgia. the actor shared a collage of two pictures that were taken 10 years apart.

Sara took to Instagram and treated fans with pictures of her true friends who stood the test of time as the pictures were taken a decade later. Sharing the pics, she captioned the post as: "A decade later 💁🏻‍♀️💟🤍 The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideological debates, extra caffeine and heavy calories." As soon as Sara dropped the stills, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: "that’s literally so adorable."

On the professional front, Sara will next appear in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. The film, billed as an anthology, also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead parts. Metro...In Dino, a film that appears to take its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a... Metro, will feature tragic tales of human connections set in contemporary times. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline.

