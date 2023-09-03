Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is still in the Raksha Bandhan mode. The actor who celebrated the brother-sister bond on August 31 with Ibrahim Ali Khan, and half-brothers Taimur and Jeh, recently posted a couple of pictures with the former. Sara, who was raised by a single parent is very close to her family and doesn't miss a chance to shower them with love.

The Love Aaj Kal (2020) actor recently took to Instagram to drop a string of pictures with her younger sibling Ibrahim. Sharing the pictures, she used four different heart emoticons as the caption. In the photos, the actor is seen posing with her brother.

For the photoshoot, Sara opted for a light pink dress. She completed her look with minimal makeup and glossy lips. The actor kept her tresses open with a middle parting. She ditched accessorising too much and opted for a statement watch and simple tops to go with her look.

Contrary to her soft looks, Ibrahim chose a casual black shirt. He paired it with grey rugged jeans. The star kid completed his look with black kohl in his eyes which gave a mysterious vibe to him. He accessorised his look with a silver and black bracelet.

Sara Ali Khan's latest pictures with 'Brother Jaan' Ibrahim Ali Khan

The pictures seem to have been taken before the the two headed out for the success bash of Gadar 2. It was a star studded affair hoisted by the star of the hour Sunny Deol in Mumbai. With many B-town celebs gracing the event, what caught the attention of netizens was Sara and Kartik's chemistry at the event.

