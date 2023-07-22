Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan consistently grabs attention for her frequent temple visits in addition to her flicks and paparazzi appearances. Recently, the actor visited Amarnath, situated in the Lidder Valley of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, pictures and videos from Sara's Amarnath visit surfaced online. Now on Saturday, the actor took to her social media account and shared a video of her pilgrimage to Amarnath.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sara wrote in the caption, "Jai Baba Barfani". The video begins with Sara ringing the temple bell and then it shows glimpses of her Amarnath Yatra. The Kedarnath actor can be seen walking to the shrine with a wooden stick in her hand along with other pilgrims. The actor arrived at the holy site dressed in a turquoise sweatshirt paired with matching trousers and a lavender scarf around her neck.

Fans swarmed to the comment section and complimented her as soon as she posted the video. A fan commented, "Har Har Mahadev." Another commented, "Sushant rajput ki yaad agaya." A netizen wrote, "The way she jumps to touch the bell like a small kid, stole my heart." Another wrote, "Sara is the only celebrity who shows every religion proudly."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara last appeared alongside Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, helmed by Laxman Utekar. She will next be seen in movies including Metro… In Dino and Ae Watan Mere Watan.