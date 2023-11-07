Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently showcased her remarkable style at various public events in a series of dazzling outfits. Following her attendance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party adorned in a beautiful lehenga, Sara shared a pre-transformation picture of herself, proudly showcasing her journey of losing belly fat within a span of two weeks. Although initially hesitant, the actor expressed her satisfaction with her achievement.

Sara Ali Khan shares before and after pics as she loses 'holiday calories' in just 2 weeks

On Monday night, Sara took to her Instagram Story to share a collage of glamorous images from recent events, as well as one revealing her previous struggle with belly fat. Alongside the picture, she expressed, "Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image - but I'm really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always been a struggle for me, so really thank you @dr.siddhant.bhargava and @food.darzee for keeping me on track. Bye-bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt. Fitness is a journey so just keep going."

The 28-year-old actor has often discussed her challenges with PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), which has led to excessive weight gain. During her college days, when she decided to pursue acting, she disclosed that she weighed 96 kilos and made it her mission to shed the weight for her debut in the world of acting.

On the work front, Sara will grace the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 alongside Ananya Panday. Additionally, the actor has a slew of forthcoming films, including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Murder Mubarak, and another project that is yet to be revealed.