Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan returned to Indore following the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to seek blessings at the Ujjain's Kal Bhairav and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temples and Khajrana Ganesh temple. The actor's latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a romantic comedy opposite Vicky Kaushal, is doing well at the box office, prompting her to visit Indore as the film is set in the same city. Sara first went to the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple and later in the day visited Ujjain's Kal Bhairav and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temples.

The Kedarnath actress went to Ujjain's Kal Bhairav and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temples wearing a pink-red saree. She shared the photos on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen holding a coconut in her hands and sitting on the ground. In another picture, Sara is seen posing elegantly looking away from the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Peaceful in the day."

Another picture of a little late in the evening shows Sara standing in front of the lit-up temple. The picture read: "Jai Bholenath. Mesmerising at night." Earlier on Saturday, Sara Ali Khan went to Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple to seek Bappa's blessings. The actress dressed ethnically for the occasion, wearing a baby pink suit. The photos of the lovely suit was also shared by the actor on her Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara dropped a string of photos of herself from the temple. She captioned her post, "Somya returns to Indore. #gratitude." Somya is the name of her role in the romantic comedy, which was shot in Madhya Pradesh's capital city and is still running in theatres following its June 2 premiere. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is on a successful run at the domestic box office, earning over Rs 75 crore net.

This comes after Sara Ali Khan was earlier criticised for her temple visits. Replying to trolls, the actor had said that negative comments about her faith is not going to change who she is and what she believes in.

Meanwhile, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star cast comprises Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Khurana, and Sharib Hashmi, and is helmed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame, while produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. The film boasts of an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. It is set to hit theatres on December 8, 2023.

