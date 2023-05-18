SARA ALI KHAN REACTS TO FANS COMPARING HER CANNES LOOK TO GRAND MOTHER SHARMILA TAGORE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan graced the Cannes red carpet event in a retro look on the 3rd day. As soon as the actor dropped the images on social media, her fans were quick to spot similarities between her and her grandmother yesteryear actor Sharmila Tagore. The actor has now responded to netizens' comparisons, saying it is flattering.

The Atrangi Re actor on her Cannes debut opted for an ivory lehenga. Though the actor managed to pull it off, it had the internet divided as many felt the dress was more suited for a wedding. Amidst the trolling, the actor went for a black sleek gown for the evening party. This too wasn't much appreciated by netizens.

However, when the actor donned a black and white saree, which she gave a modern twist to, social media went into a frenzy. Fans of the actor hailed her regal outfit, while many pointed out the striking resemblance between her and her grandmother, whom she fondly calls Badi Amma. As soon as the actor dropped the pictures in the white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree, fans thronged to the comment section of her post to shower love and praises for her effortless look.

Taking to Instagram, the Kedarnath actor wrote along with the pictures: "I guess you Cannes do it again 🤍🤍🤍" Reacting to the post, a user wrote: Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagore ji with her 60’s-70’s look in your first picture is breathtaking. Another one commented: that sharmila tagore hai. With the comparisons going viral, Sara finally took to her Stories section to express her gratitude. The actor wrote: "Epitome of beauty and grace- my lovely Badi Amma. Even the suggestion of this comparison is beyond flattering."

On the professional front, Sara is currently promoting her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal Zara Hatke Zara Bach ke. She also her Ae Watan Mere Watan in her kitty.

