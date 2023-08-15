SARA ALI KHAN RAJKUMMAR RAO SHRADDHA KAPOOR AND OTHER B TOWN CELEBS EXTEND GREETINGS ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

Mumbai: On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, several celebrities wished their fans with special posts on their respective social media handles.

On Independence Day, actor Sara Ali Khan paid tribute to the "unbreakable determinaton and vigour" of those who safeguard the country. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a picture of herself along with a message for her fans. In the picture, Sara is seen wearing a white kurta set that she teamed up tricolour dupatta.

Jackie Shroff celebrated Independence Day with school children. He took to Instagram and shared the video and pictures from the celebration and captioned it, “Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind.”

Rajkummar Rao uploaded a photo with the Indian Flag and said: "Happy Independence Day. Bharat Mata ko shat shat Naman #harghartiranga." Karan Johar dropped a picture of a man holding a national flag in hand and wrote, “Happy Independence day.” Deepika Padukone changed her Instagram display picture to the Indian flag.

Shraddha Kapoor dropped a beautiful picture of herself in a white and pink coloured floral suit, and holding the Tricolour. She captioned it as : "Vande Mataram #HarGharTiranga." To mark this occasion, Suniel Shetty penned a lengthy message.

Celebrities from Bollywood on Tuesday extended their greetings on the 77th Independence Day, remembering the contributions of heroes who fought for our freedom.

Farah Khan Kunder uploaded a picture of her kids dressed in tricolour outfits and captioned it, “50% Hindu.. 25%Muslim.. 25% Parsi.. 100% INDIAN 🇮🇳 #happyindependenceday...” Bhumi Pednekar wished her fans on Insta story and wrote, “Best feeling in the whole world. Happy Independence Day.”

Ajay Devgn also wished and posted a glimpse of a calendar with a video “Azadi ka rasta azad khyalo se banta hai. Further extending the wishes, Kangana Ranaut uploaded a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's photo with people around him to wish happy Independence Day to fans and followers. Kunal Kemmu treated fans with an image of his daughter Inaaya with her drawing of the national flag.

Actor Sunny Deol visited the Infantry Research Center and Museum in (MHOW) Military Head Quarters of War in Madhya Pradesh. He along with Indian Army soldiers hoisted the National Flag there. Veteran actor Anupam Kher dropped a video message that left fans with goosebumps as he addressed the countrymen on behalf of our national flag.

Taking to Instagram, the Kashmir Files actor treated fans with a motivational video to mark this special day. Through video, Kher showcased a glimpse of achievements, sacrifices of freedom fights, and struggles the nation has faced. An emotional journey India has gone through. India is celebrating the completion of 76 years of independence. (With agency inputs)

