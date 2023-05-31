SARA ALI KHAN PAYS VISIT TO MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE IN MADHYA PRADESHS UJJAIN AHEAD OF ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE RELEASE

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday morning offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. The Bollywood actor also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' on the occasion. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning.

Following the tradition of the temple committee to attend the Bhasma Aarti, she wore a pink coloured saree. It is mandatory for women to wear saree in Bhasma Aarti. During the Bhasma Aarti, she sat in the Nandihal of the temple and performed the prayers. Sara also performed Jalabhishek inside the sanctum sanctorum. Notably, it was not the first time that she visited the Mahakal temple, Sara came here many times and worshipped Baba Mahakal.

During the visit, she also stood at the Kothi Teerth Kund situated on the premises of the temple and appeared engrossed in the devotional spirit. On the other hand, a priest of the temple Sanjay Guru said, "Sara Ali Khan has unwavering faith in Baba Mahakal. Therefore she often visits here."

Prior to this, after watching IPL 2023 final match in Ahmedabad, actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal visited Lucknow to promote their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The duo also paid a visit to a famous temple in Lucknow. Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a picture in which she and Vicky are seen praying inside a temple.

Dressed in a white salwar kameez, Sara looked serene in ethnic attire. On the other hand, Vicky opted for a brown shirt and black pants. The two are seen sitting inside the temple premises with folded hands. "Jai Bholenath," Sara captioned the post. Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, slated to release in cinemas on June 2.

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky also has Sam Bahadur in his kitty. Sam Bahadur, is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. Sara will be also seen in Metro... In Dino featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (With agency inputs)

