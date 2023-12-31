Sara Ali Khan manifests 'pyaar, peace, parivaar and pictures' for 2024
Published: 25 minutes ago
Published: 25 minutes ago
Published: 25 minutes ago
Hyderabad: In 2023, Sara Ali Khan had a fulfilling year marked by significant growth in her career with films like Gaslight and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke releasing this year. Expressing gratitude for the happy memories created, she shared a heartfelt video acknowledging the movies, fun moments, scenic escapades, family, and dear ones that enriched her year.
Reflecting on milestones from her Cannes experiences to workouts and cherished family times, Sara offered a glimpse into her treasured moments. From her visits to Kedarnath to enjoying holidays abroad, Sara picked her cherished times as she wrapped up 2023 on a positive note. While expressing gratitude for the year that went by, Sara also manifested a contended personal and professional life in 2024.
Sharing a video compiling highlights from her life on and off the screen, Sara wrote on Instagram, "2023 Thank you for the movies, masti, mountain, mummy & many many loved ones Gratitude Contentment ☮️ Bliss Manifesting pyaar, peace, parivaar and pictures (& popcorn ) Jai Bholenath."
On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming project is Ae Watan Mere Watan, following her successful stint in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The latter proved to be a box office hit. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a thriller-drama inspired by true events, featuring Sara as the courageous freedom fighter Usha Mehta. The newly released motion poster by Karan sets this fictional narrative against the backdrop of India's Quit India Movement in 1942, highlighting the valor, patriotism, sacrifices, and resourcefulness of the country's youth during the fight for independence.
