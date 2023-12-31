SARA ALI KHAN MANIFESTS PYAAR PEACE PARIVAAR AND PICTURES FOR 2024

Hyderabad: In 2023, Sara Ali Khan had a fulfilling year marked by significant growth in her career with films like Gaslight and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke releasing this year. Expressing gratitude for the happy memories created, she shared a heartfelt video acknowledging the movies, fun moments, scenic escapades, family, and dear ones that enriched her year.

Reflecting on milestones from her Cannes experiences to workouts and cherished family times, Sara offered a glimpse into her treasured moments. From her visits to Kedarnath to enjoying holidays abroad, Sara picked her cherished times as she wrapped up 2023 on a positive note. While expressing gratitude for the year that went by, Sara also manifested a contended personal and professional life in 2024.

Sharing a video compiling highlights from her life on and off the screen, Sara wrote on Instagram, "2023 Thank you for the movies, masti, mountain, mummy & many many loved ones Gratitude Contentment ☮️ Bliss Manifesting pyaar, peace, parivaar and pictures (& popcorn )‍‍‍ Jai Bholenath."