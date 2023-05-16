SARA ALI KHAN LANDS IN FRANCE AHEAD OF CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2023 HERES PROOF

Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan, who is all geared up for her Cannes debut, didn't waste any time after arriving in France. The star posted a photo of her coffee break from French Riviera on her Instagram account. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Atrangi Re actor posted a photo of herself holding a cup of coffee against a backdrop of azure blue - the Mediterranean Sea.

This marks Sara's first post from Cannes. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote: "Cannes, French Riviera, France," at the bottom of the image. Sara is set to walk the red carpet at Cannes on opening day, which is later tonight in India (as per IST). It is her first time attending the film festival.

Sara Ali Khan lands in France ahead of Cannes Film Festival 2023; Here's proof

The paparazzi requested Sara Ali Khan to make one of her "Namaste Darshako" video series as she was flying out of Mumbai on her way to Cannes. "Kedarnath to Cannes," the actress replied, alluding to her debut movie. Sara Ali Khan isn't the only Indian making her Cannes debut this year. One of the biggest names to debut on the Cannes red carpet is Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

Other first-timers include Aditi Rao Hydari and Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World. Sunny Leone will also visit the festival for the first time as the star of Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, which will be screened at the film festival. In addition to Kennedy, Kanu Behl's Agra and Yudhajit Basu's short film Nehemiah will be shown at Cannes. Ishanou, a Manipuri film, is included in the Classics section.

On the professional front, Sara most recently appeared in the suspenseful thriller Gaslight. The actor also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in her lineup.

