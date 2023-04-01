Hyderabad: The Aashiqui franchise is getting its third movie, which will be directed by Anurag Basu and will be led by actor Kartik Aaryan. While the female lead actor is yet to be finalized, Sara Ali Khan has expressed her desire to appear in the film. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be dating while filming Love Aaj Kal in 2020. However, the couple split up just before the film's release.

Sara recently stated in an interview that despite not having been asked for Aashiqui 3, she would still act in the film if the makers ever approached her. Previous sources claimed that Sara was in contact with the movie's producers. The actor previously opened up to Ranveer Allahbadia for his podcast The Ranveer Show about her breakup with Kartik in 2020.

Fans of the romantic genre are extremely fond of the Aashiqui franchise. The original Aashiqui, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990 and featured Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in titular roles. While the second film in the franchise was released in 2013, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Both movies were enormous successes.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan's latest movie Gaslight has begun streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The movie, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, has not received any good reviews yet. The actor will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also features Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.