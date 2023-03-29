Hyderabad: Actor Sara Ali Khan is often called 'Pataudi princess' but for the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she is the quintessential Mumbai girl who finds it hard to associate herself with the word royal. In her upcoming film Gaslight, Sara will be seen playing a princess who is in search of her lost father and in the process finds herself in a web of mysteries. During Gaslight promotions, Sara revealed that in real life is anything but royal.

Sara, who is estranged couple Saif and Amrita's firstborn, said that she finds it "ridiculous" when people think that she is a princess. The actor said that she doesn’t associate herself with royalty. Shattering the myth around her royal background, Sara emphasised that she is a true-blue Bambaiya who has lived a significant part of her life in Juhu with her mother. "I go to Bandra to meet my dad. I holiday in Himachal Pradesh and Kedarnath and Jammu and Kashmir. Like seriously, I don’t know what royal means," said the 27-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, Sara's upcoming film Gaslight is all set for digital release on March 31, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor also has interesting films lined up for the next two years. The actor has wrapped up shooting for Laxman Undadkat's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film will feature Sara alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actor will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan which is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. The actor has also commenced shooting for Dinesh Vijan-backed Murder Mubarak which has Homi Adajania at the helm.