SARA ALI KHAN FEELS TOO GLAM BUT IS SORRY FOR SPAMMING YOUR FEED WITH CANNES LOOKS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, made heads turn with her graceful appearance on the international red carpet at Cannes International Film Festival 2023. The actor exuded 'desi glam' with her mixed bag of looks at the event. On Friday, Sara took to her social media handle and treated her fans with a few photos in a dazzling sequined body-hugging dress that perfectly highlighted her curves.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sara's inner poet struck as she wrote in the caption, "Sorry for the spam. Feeling too Glam. Seeing this clear water- Sara nearly swam. But then decided against it- only for my gram fam." Sara struck a series of bold and appealing poses while displaying her tremendous star power which left her fans in awe.

Her fans took to the comment section and dropped red heart emojis as soon as the diva shared the pictures. A fan wrote, "Just loved your all the outfits! So elegant and beautiful!" Another fan wrote, "Glam glam glam!" While others praised her for her poetry skills and commented, "Caption is poetic, oh damn." Another commented, "I don't know whether it's your super poetry skills I look out for on ur handle more or your pics @saraalikhan95 both equally fantastic." One more commented, "And u said u didn't write!!! @saraalikhan95 you’re a poet!"

Also read: Fans tease Shubman Gill as he promotes Spiderman, say 'Sara ke ghar bhi ese hi jate ho'

Meanwhile, Sara is occupied with the promotions of her forthcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Besides that, she also has Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project helmed by Jagan Shakti and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino in her kitty.