Hyderabad: On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, his ex-flame, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to send him birthday wishes. Sara shared a throwback picture of them together. Though Kartik recently expressed his displeasure over Sara and Ananya discussing him on Koffee With Karan, his Love Aaj Kal co-star gesture on his birthday yet again proves that they have maintained a cordial relationship despite their past romance.

Kartik began celebrating his birthday with his pet, Katori Aaryan, cutting a cake and posting a picture while making a wish. He's currently experiencing a happy phase, receiving love for his recent projects and having exciting upcoming ventures. Many celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, and Manish Malhotra, also extended their birthday greetings to Kartik through comments on his post.

Sara Ali Khan extends birthday wishes to Kartik Aaryan with throwback pictures

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan, rumored to be Kartik's ex-girlfriend, also wished him on his birthday. Speculations about their relationship were previously fueled by Karan Johar's questions to Sara and Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan 8. Both Sara and Kartik have addressed their past indirectly in interviews, acknowledging the challenges of maintaining friendships post-relationship. Despite their failed romance, Sara and Kartik appear to have remained good friends. Sara shared throwback pictures and a birthday message for Kartik, referring to their time shooting Love Aaj Kal with Imtiaz Ali.

Recently, Karitk expressed displeasure over how Sara and Ananya discussed him on Koffee with Karan Season 8. Interestingly, Sara's birthday wish for Kartik comes on the heels of his strong reaction in a recent interview over how his relationships are being discussed on the Karan Johar-hosted show.

Shifting gears, Kartik Aaryan is currently filming Chandu Champion under Kabir Khan's direction. Additionally, he's set to star in an untitled film produced by Karan Johar, and directed by Sandeep Modi of The Night Manager fame. This movie is a joint venture between Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, with producers including Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.