Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 in a lavish Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. However, the actor changed into a more comfortable dress for the after-party. New images of Sara from the opening-night party are now available online.

Sara Ali Khan changed out of the Abu-Sandeep lehenga she had worn for her red carpet debut at Cannes into a more casual outfit for the opening night party. For the party, Sara opted for a strapless black dress with gold accents and accessorised her look with a black purse. Her style was completed by sleek hair and little makeup.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan donned her elaborately embroidered lehenga on the red carpet at Cannes. She completed her outfit with large earrings and a veil pinned to her hair. Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival, which was her first time attending the gala event.

She went to the opening ceremony and the Jeanne Du Barry premiere, which starred Johnny Depp. Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, and Urvashi Rautela, who attended Cannes last year as well, all walked the red carpet on opening night in addition to Sara Ali Khan, another Indian who made her Cannes debut this year. Along with Sunny Leone, who starred in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, one of the four Indian films screening at Cannes this year, actors Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Mrunal Thakur are anticipated to make their Cannes debuts.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be attending Cannes this year again, was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya to board a flight to the French Riviera.

Also read: Fans approve Sara Ali Khan's 'chaka chak desi look' as she debuts in Cannes 2023 in traditional attire