SARA ALI KHAN BIRTHDAY KAREENA KAPOOR WISHES BIRTHDAY BABE WITH THROWBACK PICTURES ANANYA PANDAY COUNTS HER BEST QUALITIES

Hyderabad: Actor Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 28th birthday today. Wishes are pouring in from all quarters for Ms. Pataudi as she turned a year older on August 12. To extend birthday wishes to Sara, Kareena Kapoor Khan too took to social media and dropped throwback pictures of the actor. Sara also received birthday love from her contemporary Ananya Panday.

On Saturday, Kareena shared a collage of two throwback pictures of Sara. One features a baby Sara with father Saif Ali Khan while the other is an endearing moment captured between the birthday girl and her half-sibling Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena penned a short yet heartfelt birthday post for Sara which reads: "Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95" followed by red heart emojis. She also wished Sara a fantastic year ahead while winded off the post with a "birthday babe" sticker.

Kareena Kapoor Khan showers birthday love on Sara Ali Khan

Also showering Sara with some birthday love was Ananya Panday who shared a heartfelt post counting the Kedarnath actor's best qualities. Wishing Sara on birthday, Ananya wrote, "Happy birthday partner! With you 'what you see is what you get' and you always say it as it is - unapologetically you. My fav things about you. Stay mad Sara. Love you."

Ananya Panday extends birthday wishes to Sara Ali Khan

Meanwhile, Sara ringed in her 28th birthday in the comforts of her Mumbai home if her latest Instagram Stories are anything to go by. In the videos, Sara is seen cutting the cake with her mother Amrita Singh, and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan by her side.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates 28th birthday with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

On the work front, Sara has Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino coming up next. The relationship drama will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal in lead roles. Sara has also wrapped up shoot for Kannan Iyer helmed Ae Watan Mere Watan which is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

READ | Sara Ali Khan's post with friends 'a decade later' screams nostalgia