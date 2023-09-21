Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Wednesday night, actor Sara Ali Khan and designer Manish Malhotra visited the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor's place to offer prayers. Kartik and Sara, who are said to have dated in the past, came together for a picture with Manish Malhotra and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

The photos and videos went viral in no time, sending SarTik fans in a frenzy. The photos show Sara posing with Kartik, Manish, and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. Sara looked stunning in a gorgeous pink suit. She donned a matching bangle and earrings and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. Kartik, on the other hand, was seen sporting a mustard-white printed kurta pajama.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, the duo left their fans and followers wondering if they were back together once again. One of the users wrote, "Kartik Sara looking like a married couple." Another commented, "What is Sara doing there." One more wrote, "Sartik are looking like newlyweds." A comment read, "Sara kartik fir ek ho gye kya." A fan wrote, "I hope they get back together."

Earlier when Sara and Kartik were working together on Imtiyaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, they both were rumoured to be dating. The two, however, reportedly parted ways after a while. On Wednesday, Kartik shared a picture of himself with Bappa. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Oh our fate that Bappa came to our home again. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

On the work front, Kartik will appear in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is slated to hit the theatres next year on June 14. The film marks Kartik and director Kabir Khan's first collaboration. Kartik will also appear in Hansal Mehta's forthcoming movie Captain India and in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.