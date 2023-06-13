SARA ALI KHAN AND KRITI SANON AT ZHZB SUCCESS BASH REMIND FANS OF THEIR SHARED PAST WITH SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Hyderabad On Monday night the makers of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal s latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke thew a success bash as film crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office Joining team Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for the celebrations was Kriti Sanon During the photo op Kriti was seen sharing a warm hug with Sara and the video of them togther took over the social media for obvisou reasons Sara and Kriti s friendly exchange at ZHZB success bash reminded fans of late actor Sushant Singh RajputSeveral videos from ZHZB success bash are doign ruonds of the internet Couple of videos also features Kriti posing with team Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and sharing a warm hug with Sara and Vicky The viral videos of Sara and Kriti made SSR fans nostalgic as both the divas dated the late actor at different point of time While tomorrow will mark Sushant s third death anniverary the video of Sara and Kriti reminded fans of their shared past with the Dil Bechara actorREAD Watch Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan burn the dance floor at success bash of Zara Hatke Zara BachkeTakign to comment saction a fan wrote Both of them shared past with SSR whiel another wrote These two were once close to Sushant Sushant and Kriti who worked together in 2017 released Raabta were said to be seeing each other The actors then parted ways and SSR reporteldy found love again in Sara during the Kedatnath days but the romance soon fizzled out between the two The Chhichore actor later moved on with Rhea Chakraborty whiel Sara dated Karitk Aaryan for a brief period