Hyderabad: After Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, the latter's kids Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen visiting the actor on his special day. On Wednesday, Sara and Ibrahim were seen arriving at Saif and Kareena's Mumbai abode.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Sara, and Ibrahim were spotted heading to Saif's home. Donning a white suit with a floral dupatta, Sara looked fresh as a daisy while Ibrahim opted for a gray sweatshirt which he teamed up with a pair of denim. Sara was seen holding a bunch of colourful balloons with 'Best Dad' and 'Happy Birthday' written on them.

Seemingly, the Khan siblings also made sure to make their father feel special on his birthday as they brought cake and gifts along. In a short time, the video went viral on social media. The duo won over the internet with their 'humbleness' as netizens noticed Ibrahim shaking hands with the 'driver' while Sara greeted the paparazzi with her usual warmth before they headed in to meet Saif.

For unversed, Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's kids with former wife and actor Amrita Singh. The couple parted ways after 13 years of marriage. While Saif moved on in life and married Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, Amrita has remained a single mom to Sara and Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is also gearing up to enter filmdom with Karan Johar-backed Sarzameen which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Before facing the camera, Ibrahim learned the ropes of filmmaking from Karan as he assisted the filmmaker on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.