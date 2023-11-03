Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to be next guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8?
Published: 1 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to be next guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8?
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are set to be the next guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8, following the appearances of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, as well as Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the previous episodes. This upcoming episode, according to a report by a newswire, will have a slightly different tone, offering a more playful and mischievous vibe compared to the ones before.
Karan Johar, the director and host of Koffee With Karan, wants to ensure that his chat show caters to a wide range of viewers, making this particular episode extra enjoyable for the younger audience. This episode will mark Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's third appearance as guests on the show.
Sara Ali Khan made her debut on Koffee With Karan during season 6 in 2018, where she appeared alongside her father, actor Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Ananya made her first appearance on the show in 2019, during Koffee With Karan season 6, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, a few months before the release of their film Student of the Year 2.
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol shared emotional moments as they reminisced about the challenging times they experienced in their professional careers. Meanwhile, the first episode of this season featured Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, both of whom revealed various aspects of their relationship.
