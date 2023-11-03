SARA ALI KHAN AND ANANYA PANDAY TO BE NEXT GUESTS ON KOFFEE WITH KARAN SEASON 8

Hyderabad: Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are set to be the next guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8, following the appearances of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, as well as Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the previous episodes. This upcoming episode, according to a report by a newswire, will have a slightly different tone, offering a more playful and mischievous vibe compared to the ones before.