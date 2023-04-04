Hyderabad: Up until recently, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was occupied with the promotions of her recent release Gaslight. The actor keeps up with her professional obligations and has been quite active on social media as well. From blue churidar to a red hot bikini, Sara flaunts her love for every outfit. The actor took to her social media handle to treat her fans with pictures from her trip to Udaipur.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the Gaslight actor can be seen seated in a garden while wearing a traditional outfit in the first picture. In the following picture, Sara looks breathtaking as she slips into a red hot bikini while holding a glass in her hand and lounging by the pool. The third picture shows the actor posing for the camera under the moonlight. She donned a black top with full sleeves and looks absolutely lovely in a makeup-free look.

Also read: Ranveer Singh aces Aankh Marey hook step with Sara Ali Khan at NMACC gala day 2, watch viral video

Her fans flocked to the comment section as soon as she shared the post. A fan commented, "I also live in Udaipur...very beautiful city..city of lakes and natural beauty...best city to live in the natural environment...I love Udaipur." Another commented, "Mashallah so beautiful." One more commented, "Your beauty is outstanding! How can anybody look good in every outfit? I mean seriously you are amazing!!!!!!!!!!"

On the work front, Sara is currently filming Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. Moreover, Sara has the film Ae Watan Mere Watan from Karan Johar's production company in the works. The movie depicts the courageous journey of a college woman in Bombay who eventually becomes a freedom fighter. The movie is inspired by the true events of India's freedom struggle.