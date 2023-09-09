Hyderabad: Director Sanjay Gupta, known for his notable films such as Kaante, Kaabil, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, and Jazbaa, recently watched Jawan and took to Twitter to commend Shah Rukh Khan. Gupta not only praised Khan's stellar performance but also recounted a pivotal moment in Khan's career when he demonstrated unwavering determination in the face of threats from the underworld.

In the 1990s, when the influence of the underworld on the film industry was at its peak, Shah Rukh Khan stood out as the lone star who refused to succumb to intimidation. Gupta recalled an incident where Khan boldly confronted the threats, saying, "Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon" (Shoot me if you want to, but I won't work for you, I am a Pathaan). Gupta's tweet seemingly highlights Khan's resilience and unwavering commitment to his principles.

It's worth noting that in 2014, Shah Rukh Khan was provided with additional police security due to heightened threats to his life from the underworld. This move came after film producer Aly Morani allegedly received threats related to Khan. Despite these challenges, Khan continued to pursue his career in the film industry without compromising his integrity.

Meanwhile, with the release of Jawan, SRK reaffirmed his status as Badshah of Bollywood. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the action thriller has set impressive records at the box office. Jawan is likely to rake in Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office within three days of its release while the milestone has already been achieved on the global stage.

