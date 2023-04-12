SANJAY DUTT SUFFERS MULTIPLE INJURIES WHILE SHOOTING IN KARNATAKA

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, who is currently shooting for KD, a Kannada pan-India movie in surrounding areas of Bengaluru, has been injured while shooting a bomb explosion sequence, sources stated on Wednesday. The sources explained that while shooting the bomb explosion scene, Sanjay Dutt suffered injuries on his elbow, hand, and face. The shooting of the film has been halted following the incident. Fight master Dr. Ravi Varma was composing an action sequence for the movie when the unfortunate event happened.

The incident had come to light lately but the exact details of the mishap are yet to be known. The incident had taken place at Magadi Road in Bengaluru and Sanju Baba is recovering from the injuries, sources in the film industry explained. After KGF Chapter 1 and 2, Sanjay Dutt is enacting a villain role in the Kannada movie KD against action hero Dhruva Sarja. KD is directed by Prem and is produced under the KVN banner. Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is also playing a major role in the movie.

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old actor will be next seen in a horror comedy film The Virgin Tree. He is also donning producer's hat for the film which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles. Apart from that, Dutt also has an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi and Ghudchadi co-starring Raveena Tandon in the making. Dutt will be back in the south with Vijay's Thalapathy 67 which is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. (With agency inputs)