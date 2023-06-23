SANJAY DUTT SHARES HIGH INTENSITY WORKOUT VIDEO GETS REMINDED OF HIS TIME IN JAIL

Hyderabad: Not many actors in Bollywood can boast of a fit body, but then there is Sanjay Dutt, who has time again proved that age is just a number with his muscular build. On Friday, the 63-year-old actor shared a video of himself furiously working out. The actor can be seen effortlessly cutting a wooden log with an axe.

Sharing the video, he captioned it: "Getting back to basics, raw workouts! Cutting wood is one of the best forms of working out, works out the full upper body, had a good work out, have to keep going, try this out, you will love it 💪🏻" He added the hashtag #DuttsTheWay to his post.

As soon as the actor dropped the video, several of his fans flocked to the comment section to drop heart and fire emoticons. However, among the admirers were some trolls who took a jibe at the actor, reminding him of his days in jail. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote: "Sanju Baba doing what he used to do in jail." Another user wrote: "The work you are doing, the same thing we have done with our grandfather, the only difference is that you are doing it for your body and we are doing it for our life."

Meanwhile, his fans adored his new video. A fan commented: "Baba is Back Again." Another one wrote: "Bhai ..your simply the best." Another fan wrote: "Sanju Baba had started the trend of body in Bollywood."

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was put behind bars for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. Talking about his time in jail, he said he devoted that time in working out. "I was in jail for more than five years. I used to cry and crib about my family, especially my children. But then I told myself, 'Let me use this time wisely.' And I began working out."

"I was in soli­tary confinement, which meant I was all alone in that one yard for security reasons. As a result, I ran a lot, did free hand, knuckle-dips," he added. Sanjay Dutt appeared in KGF: Chapter 2 last year, with Yash and Raveena Tandon. He also appeared in the film Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

He also did another Yash Raj Films film, Prithviraj, alongside Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chhillar. He will also appear alongside Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming untitled production. Sanjay Dutt was also seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. In addition, he appeared in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt. In addition, he appeared in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

