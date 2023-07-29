Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and treated his fans by sharing his first look from the upcoming film Double iSmart on his 64th birthday on Saturday. His wife Maanayata Dutt also took to her social media handle and penned down a sweet message for the veteran actor.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt revealed his character as Big Bull in his first-look poster from the movie. Sharing his excitement about working for the movie, he wrote, "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects."

Sanjay Dutt appears incredibly fashionable sporting a quirky haircut and a goatee, in a suit with earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. In the first-look poster, Sanjay Dutt is shown enjoying a cigar while weapons are pointed at him. The image makes it clear that Sanjay Dutt is portraying a formidable figure.

Meanwhile, Sanjay's wife Maanayata shared a lovely message for her husband to keep the momentum of his birthday celebrations going. She uploaded a reel with several pictures of them together and penned down a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "Happy birthday my bestest half. Words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me….thank you for being so amazing…thank you for being you…wishing you nothing but the best ever in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life, stay blessed."

The couple tied the knot in the year 2008 and they are parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter Trishala. (With agency inputs)

