Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt penned down a heartfelt note thanking the legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai as his film Khalnayak turned 30 on Thursday. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a video that shows glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments from the 1993 film.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sanjay wrote in the caption, "I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram, and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak."

In the video, the Shamshera actor shared some BTS moments from the film which also features Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Soon after the actor dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "Legendary! my all time favourites." Another fan commented, "The best Bollywood movie ever made." One more wrote, "Baba it was legendary."

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the movie was released in 1993 and starred Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay's upcoming films, he will next appear alongside Raveena Tandon in the rom-com film Ghudchadi. He will also appear in the sci-fi horror comedy film The Virgin Tree starring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and in an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi. (With agency inputs)