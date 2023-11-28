Hyderabad: Making her debut in the entertainment industry, Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to showcase her acting skills in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, The Archies. In this cinematic adaptation, Suhana Khan brings the popular comic character Veronica Lodge from the Archie series to life. Streaming on Netflix from December 7th, The Archies is expected to captivate audiences with its retro vibes and fusion of vintage Rock 'n' Roll elements and contemporary freshness.

Notably, accomplished singers such as Arijit Singh and Shankar Mahadevan are also associated with the musical venture, whose already released tracks have been well-received. Adding to the excitement, Suhana surprised her fans by announcing her singing debut with the song Jab Tum Na Theen from The Archies. Expressing her gratitude, she took to Instagram to share her excitement and thanked Zoya Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan for their patience in guiding her through this new experience.

The announcement received immense love and support from her friends and fans, with Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Shanaya Kapoor praising her talent. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies not only marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan but also introduces Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, to the silver screen. As a coming-of-age musical, The Archies takes viewers on a journey through the fictional hilly town of Riverdale, delving into themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.