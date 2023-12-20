SANDEEP REDDY VANGA SPILLS THE BEANS ON SHOOT SCHEDULE OF ANIMAL PARK PROBABLE PART 3

Hyderabad: After a resounding success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all geared up for the second part titled Animal Park. As the film continues to dominate both global and domestic box offices, fans can't help but enquire more about the sequel. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer hit theatres on December 1, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Fans showered love and appreciation for Animal, which is demonstrated by the film's continued success at the box office. A lot of people were intrigued by the Animal Park teaser, which was attached to the first part's post-credit scene. With interest mounting, questions rose about Animal Park's shoot schedule.

Talking about the same in a recent interview, the director discussed Animal's potential for a second and third installment. He also disclosed the time around which he would begin filming the follow-up. Vanga also talked about the characters and sequences in Animal in-depth.

He revealed in the conversation that he always felt like writing the second half of the movie. And, because of this, he thought of showing a glimpse of the second part after Animal ended on a vulnerable note. The director of Kabir Singh shed light on why he decided to include the butcher scene after the credits in the movie, saying, "Well, I started that. Ranbir and I had a strong feeling that the idea was fantastic, and we ought to use this scene right away."

He further revealed how he negotiated about placing the butcher scene right after Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's emotional meltdown, stating: "I thought of leaving the screen blank for a while, and then use it. But darr laga k log chale jaenge tab take." (However, I was concerned that by then theatregoers would have left the hall.)

He went on to say that he wanted the audience to empathise with Ranbir's character Vijay. He also overheard some complaining that he started the butcher scene before that emotion subsided. Explaining his perspective, Sandeep said, "Because part two will continue on this feeling. So I reasoned, "You'll feel good when you see Volumes 1 and 2."

He also revealed a major scoop about part 3 when asked about why Ranbir's character starts the film as a 60-year-old. He mentioned the potential for a trilogy saying the film started with Ranbir as an old man keeping part 2 and part 3 in mind. Speaking further, the Kabir Singh director revealed the potential schedule of Animal Park.

Sandeep is now focusing on Spirit, starring Prabhas, which will be his next project and is slated to hit theatres in September 2024. He won't start working on Animal Park until after that. "I'll work on Animal Park after that because I don't feel like I belong in the writer's room. I write all of my own content," the director remarked.

He explained his decision to call the sequel of the film Animal Park, saying, "I thought that there's a bunch of animals, there's not only one or two. It's now a war.. between brothers and cousins, it's like Mahabharat."