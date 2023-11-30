SANDEEP REDDY VANGA OPENS UP ON WHY RASHMIKA MANDANNA SPOKE WITH CLENCHED TEETH IN ANIMAL VIRAL SCENE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been generating a lot of buzz for his intense performance showcased in the trailer of his upcoming film Animal. Additionally, co-star Rashmika Mandanna has garnered attention for her viral dialogue delivery. Recently, in an interview with a newswire, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared his insights on the scene, explaining why Rashmika spoke with clenched teeth.

In the interview, the filmmaker revealed that this particular scene was intended to be emotionally charged, hence the unique speech pattern. He anticipated that it would generate a viral response, and including it in the trailer has further piqued interest. According to Sandeep, the scene will make more sense when viewed in the context of the larger narrative. In this scene, Rashmika, with her teeth tightly clenched, confronts Ranbir, expressing her desire for someone's demise. Some netizens have claimed that her delivery lacked clarity.

During a promotional event, Ranbir had previously mentioned that his character's actions are driven by instinct rather than rationality. Explaining the film's title, Ranbir stated, "Once you watch the movie, everything will become clear. I believe Sandeep Reddy Vanga chose the title Animal because animals act based on instinct, not calculated thought."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal features Ranbir and Rashmika in lead roles, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor portrays Ranbir's father, while Rashmika is Ranbir's wife. Bobby plays the primary antagonist in the movie. Scheduled for release on December 1, the film will be available in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.