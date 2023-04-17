Hyderabad Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas will soon welcome their first child The former actor was seen showing off her baby bump at Baba Siddique s iftar celebration where she was accompanied by her husband However after the iftar videos were uploaded on social media Sana s husband who was dragging her to quickly get in the car found himself at the mercy of online trollersAfter trolls started targeting her husband Sana Khan took to the comment section to clarify In response to the trollers the expecting mother said This video just came to my notice And I knw it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me infact We lost contact with driver and car once we came out n I was standing for longer than usual n starting sweating n uncomfortable so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit n have water n some air I was the one to tell him lets go in quick as we did t wanted to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests So just a request plz dont think otherwise Thank you all once again for ur concern Loads of love to everyone here she addedFor the unversed In the video posted by a paparazzo Mufti can be seen dragging by her hand while Sana can be heard saying that she is too exhausted to walk As soon as the video was uploaded he was mocked by fans who flocked to the comment section to express their displeasure Let her breathe man one of the fans asked One more said Why is he dragging her like that… shes pregnant Nonsense behavior Shes pregnant right… and he is literally pulling her Shes complaining that she cant walk so much commented anotherHowever her true fans also tried to come to the rescue of the sweet couple A user wrote he is not dragging just trying to take her quickly inside so that she can sit n relax instead of letting media ask her to posewho loves a wife n her child more than a husband do relax n dnt judgethey know best fr themselves