Same-sex verdict: From Bhumi Pednekar, Celina Jaitly to filmmaker Onir, celebs react to court's decision
Published: 33 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, Celina Jaitly, Onir, a filmmaker, and other celebs reacted to the Supreme Court's marriage equality decision. The Supreme Court decided against same-sex marriage in India. The Supreme Court's five-judge Constitutional Bench refused to extend legal recognition to gay marriages in India.
For a long time, Bollywood superstars have advocated for marital equality. Filmmaker Onir has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday, which declined to legalise same-sex weddings. The director, who has previously addressed same-sex relationships in films such as My Brother Nikhil and Pine Cone, posted on the X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: "What a shame."
-
DISAAPOINTED .... The cis gendered world FAILED to be better humans https://t.co/iMz3qOOjUi— iamOnir (@IamOnir) October 17, 2023
While netizens applauded the Supreme Court's decision to decriminalise Article 377, many individuals had high hopes that the result would be favourable to the LGBTQI + community. Bhumi Pednekar, who played a lesbian in Badhaai Do, has previously expressed support for same-sex marriage. The actress tweeted screenshots of the Supreme Court's decision once again, seeking equality for all, because Love is Love."
Celina Jaitly, a United Nations Equality Champion, also posted on her Instagram stories in support of gay marriages in India. In response to the Supreme Court's decision, senior advocate Geeta Luthra stated in an interview, "Even if the right to marriage has not been granted, CJI has stated that the same bundle of rights which every married couple has should be available to same-sex couples."