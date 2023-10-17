Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, Celina Jaitly, Onir, a filmmaker, and other celebs reacted to the Supreme Court's marriage equality decision. The Supreme Court decided against same-sex marriage in India. The Supreme Court's five-judge Constitutional Bench refused to extend legal recognition to gay marriages in India.

For a long time, Bollywood superstars have advocated for marital equality. Filmmaker Onir has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday, which declined to legalise same-sex weddings. The director, who has previously addressed same-sex relationships in films such as My Brother Nikhil and Pine Cone, posted on the X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: "What a shame."

While netizens applauded the Supreme Court's decision to decriminalise Article 377, many individuals had high hopes that the result would be favourable to the LGBTQI + community. Bhumi Pednekar, who played a lesbian in Badhaai Do, has previously expressed support for same-sex marriage. The actress tweeted screenshots of the Supreme Court's decision once again, seeking equality for all, because Love is Love."