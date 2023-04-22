SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHUS KILLER COMEBACK ON PRODUCER CLAIMING HER CAREER IS OVER

Hyderabad Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu apparently gave a subtle yet bosslike reply to veteran Tollywood producer Chitti Babu who made terrible claims about the actor s career Chitti Babu stated that her career as a star heroine is over and that she uses cheap tricks to promote her films Now as an oblique response to the producer s remarks the actor shared a screenshot where she searched why hair grows on ears Samantha responded to the producer with a slipper shot while displaying a screenshot of her Google search for how do people have hair growing from ears According to the search this is because of increased testosterone She posted the screenshot of the Google search on her Instagram story along with the hashtag IYKYK Fans quickly realized that it was a covert means to return it to producer Chitti Babu For the unversed producer Chittibabu has noticeable hair growth close to his ears Many fans of Samantha posted a photo of the producer along with the actor s response Well the actor s post is currently receiving a lot of attention online Samantha is not a person who keeps calm when something is spilled on her horribly Also read Samantha shares cryptic post amid producer s claims of her career is over The producer in a recent interview slammed Samantha claiming that her career as a star heroine has come to an end He further claimed that the actor uses cheap tactics to promote her movies Meanwhile Samantha is currently busy filming for her forthcoming web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan The actor will next be featured in the Shiva Nirvanadirected Telugu romantic drama Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda