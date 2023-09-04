Hyderabad: Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's recently released film Kushi hit the theatres on September 1. The movie marks the actors' second collaboration after the 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. On Sunday, during Kushi promotion at the premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, the audiences were in for a surprise as the show's host superstar Nagarjuna asked about his former daughter-in-law Samantha. While Vijay was on the show to promote the film, many assumed that Samantha skipped the show to avoid her ex-father-in-law.

In videos from the show doing the rounds on social media, Nagarjuna can be seen inquiring about Samantha and asking Vijay why he came alone. The Dear Comrade actor stated that she is currently in the US to focus on her health.

Additionally, he expressed hope that Samantha would soon be able to take part in promotional events in India. Nagarjuna sweetly responded by saying that he is a fantastic actor and she is a very good actress. "You both together make for an amazing pair," he said.

Samantha shares a close bond with Nagarjuna despite her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. The seasoned actor has served as a father figure in Samantha's life and the two still keep in touch. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya decided to part ways in 2021, after four years of marriage. Both of them have yet to open up about what went wrong in their relationship. Recently, there have been rumours about him dating Shobhita Dhulipala.

