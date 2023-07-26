SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU SHARES SERENE PICS FROM ROCK AT THE END OF THE WORLD

Hyderabad: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been keeping her fans updated about her trip to Indonesia through her social media accounts. The actress recently shared pictures from her trip to Uluwatu, while she enjoys her sabbatical.

Recently, 'The Family Man-2' actress took to her Instagram account and shared some glimpses from her time in Uluwatu. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote "Ulu" along with a heart emoji. In the first image, Samantha seems to be standing at the Uluwatu Temple, enjoying her view of the magnificent sea. While in the second image, the actress is facing away from the camera, staring at a wall which reads "Uluwatu [/Ulu - Watu/]. "Ulu" means "lands end", and - "Watu" means "Rock". /Rock at the end of the world/".

Fans flocked to the comment section as the actor shared beautiful images from her trip. A fan wrote, "World is yours at this specific moment (heart and flower emoji) @samantharuthprabhuoffl Forever a nature lover". Another user commented, "Healing through nature is THE BEST".

A year ago, Samantha was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Myositis, and the actress has decided to take a break from acting and focus on her health and recovery. The "Shaakuntalam" actor decided to complete all her prior work commitments and recently finished shooting for her movie "Kushi", helmed by Shiva Nirvana in which she will be seen opposite south sensation Vijay Deverakonda. She also wrapped up her schedule of the web show "Citadel India" helmed by Raj and DK of "The Family Man" fame, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

