SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU SHARES GLIMPSES OF HER ROAD TRIP TO TAMIL NADU VISITS SRIPURAM GOLDEN TEMPLE

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently wrapped up shoot of the Indian version of Citadel, reportedly decided to take a year-long break from work and focus on her health. On Saturday, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor took to her social media handle to treat her fans with a glimpse of her road trip as she embarked on the healing journey.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpse of her 'road trip' after wrapping up Citadel shoot

Sharing the video on her Instagram Story, Samantha wrote, "Road trip" followed by a white heart emoji. She captured mountains on both sides as she enters Tamil Nadu. She attached the melodious track Melliname, sung by Harish Raghavendra, from the 2021 movie Shajahan as the video's background music. As her latest IG Story hints, Samantha visited Sripuram Golden Temple situated in Thirumalaikodi, Vellore.

On Friday, Samantha confirmed that she has wrapped up shoot for Citadel India. The actor dropped a picture with the director duo Raj & DK on social media and captioned the post, "And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming @rajanddk @mensit. The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me.. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next."

The Indian version of Citadel is a spin-off of the Priyanka Chopra starrer of the same name. Samantha portrays the lead role alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The series marks their first on-screen collaboration.