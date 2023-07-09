Hyderabad: Amid reports of taking a year-long sabbatical from acting, South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself. Along with sharing the photo, the actor penned a cryptic message.

Following the news that Samantha Ruth Prabhu would be taking a one-year acting hiatus, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a hot topic in the media. So, in the midst of all of this, the actress resorted to social media and released a mysterious post, keeping her followers in the dark.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic post about 'hardest six months' amid reports of taking acting sabbatical

The actress posted a selfie to her official Instagram story along with the message, "The longest and the hardest six months it has been...Made it to the end." She was sighted at Mumbai airport earlier in the day, where she was observed walking around in a pair of denim pants and a white t-shirt. Samantha was wearing a cap and had a mask covering her face.

Although she waved at a few people, the actress left the airport quickly. Her trip to Mumbai took place soon after she finished filming Kushi, but her motivation for going there is still unknown. The actress posted a video on her Instagram Stories on Saturday along with the message "Kushi Fin!!!!!."

The second single, Aradhya, is scheduled to be released on July 12th, she added. She shared the poster on her Instagram Stories. The movie's release date was also disclosed in the poster. She will soon be spotted with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi.

Varun Dhawan's Citadel is another project she owns. The actress just got back from Siberia. It is reported she will take a year off from acting and won't sign any new Telugu or Bollywood projects. She wants to use this time to get better and focus on her health.

