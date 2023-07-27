SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU POSES WITH MONKEY IN LATEST PICTURES FROM HER BALI TRIP

Hyderabad: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a trip to Bali. In a treat for her fans, she keeps posting pictures from her vacation. In the most recent update, the actor was seen at the monkey forest in Ubud.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a picture of her encounter with a monkey from the Ubud Monkey Forest. She is accompanied by a friend as well, who is frequently seen in he pictures. Dropping the picture with a monkey, the Shaakuntalam actor wrote: "Spot the monkey😎🥰 @anushaswamy"

Her funny caption drew a lot of responses from her fans. Reacting to the post: a social media user wrote: "It appeared like the monkey was actually holding the cam for selfie. Nice" Another one wrote: "That monkey's selfie skill >>>>>>> my photography skill 😭" Another one commented: "Sam, you are the real Dora the Explorer with short hair now and a monkey 😍😍😍"

The Kushi actor, who has been battling the autoimmune disease myositis for more than a year, has been spotted enjoying me-time in Bali, Indonesia, particularly at Uluwatu. However, she has not forgotten her fans and keeps her fans updated with her trip pics and has already published a lot of photos and videos, creating a lot of buzz. She is having a terrific time there with her friend.

Her followers are delighted with the updates she has been sharing about her holiday. Samantha is believed to be taking care of her health and taking a vacation from her demanding life during her brief acting hiatus. She is on her well-earned sabbatical from filming after vying for back-to-back projects across languages and platforms to pay attention to her health.

