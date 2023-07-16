SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU IS AT HER HAPPY PLACE BUT CAN YOU GUESS WHERE DID SHE CHECK IN

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gone off the grid from films for a while but the actor is very much active on social media. The Family Man 2 star has taken some time off and put her work life on the back burner to focus on health. On Saturday, the actor shared glimpses of her visit to the Sripuram Golden Temple in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Today, the diva shared a sneak peek of her "happy place" on social media.

On Sunday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories to keep her fans in the loop about her healing journey. If her latest IG Story is anything to go by, Samantha is currently in Coimbatore as she shared a picture from Isha Yoga Center situated at the foothills of Velliangiri.

Samantha shared a picture of the Isha Foundation and wrote "Happy place" followed by a white heart emoji. She also geotagged the spiritual organisation on her post. The actor is an admirer of mystic and spiritual leader Sadhguru who is the founder of the Isha Foundation. She often attends Isha Foundation events and shares Sadhguru's philosophical posts on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu checked in at Isha Foundation, Coimbatore

The 36-year-old actor recently made headlines when reports of her going on a year-long career break went rife. While Samantha remained tight-lipped about the same, her hairstylist Rohit Bhatkar confirmed her break via an Instagram post. For unversed, Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis last year and ever since then facing vicissitudes of the autoimmune condition. As Rohit said in his emotional post, Samantha is on a "healing journey" to come back "even stronger than ever."

