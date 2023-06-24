SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU ENDS CITADEL SCHEDULE IN SERBIA ON A SWEET NOTE VARUN SHARES PICTURE FROM LAST DAY OF SHOOT

Hyderabad: The shoot schedule of the Indian version of Citadel in Serbia is wrapped up. Now, the stars of the series Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, and other cast members dropped some amazing pictures from their Serbia diaries.

Samantha seemingly ended Citadel's Serbia schedule on a sweet note, if her latest Instagram story is anything to go by. Taking to Instagram Story on Saturday, Samantha dropped a picture of a dessert and wrote, "Until we meet again... Belgrade (with a red heart emoji)."

Actor Saqib Saleem, who is also a part of the Citadel team, took to his social media handle and shared a group picture featuring Varun Dhawan and the filmmaker duo Raj & DK. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saqib wrote in the caption, "Schedule wrap (with a red heart emoji)." Reacting to the picture, an Instagram user wrote, "Where will the journey take you guys now?" Another commented, "Yay!"

Earlier, Varun also dropped a photo of himself from his Serbia diaries on his Instagram handle with a caption that read, "Once upon a time in Serbia." Varun looked super cool in the photo. He sported grey jeans and an open jacket that showcased his chiseled abs. His picture got all the attention he needed from his fans with one commenting, "Hotness Alert!" Another fan wrote, "My slayer baby." While others filled the comment section with fire emojis.

Earlier this month, the Citadel India team met President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. Varun posted a photo of the meeting and expressed his gratitude on social media. He wrote, "Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma'am."

Directed by Raj & DK, the Indian version of Citadel is a spin-off of the original American series of the same name helmed by the Russo Brothers. The American series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.