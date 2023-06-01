SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU DROPS ADORABLE PIC WITH VIJAY DEVERAKONDA FROM THEIR LUNCH DATE

New Delhi: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday treated her fans with an adorable picture with Vijay Deverakonda from their lunch date. Taking to her social media handle, the Shaakuntalam actor also penned a note sharing what Vijay's presence means to her.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!! @thedeverakonda." Reposting Samantha's post, Vijay took to his Instagram Story and called her "favourite girl."

The two will be seen sharing screen space in Kushi. Moreover, recently when the Tu Meri Roja song from Kushi was released on the occasion of Vijay's birthday, it took the entire social media by storm where the netizens were hailing the chemistry of Vijay and Samantha and called them the 'most awaited on-screen pair'.

After Mahanati, this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on Majili. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't wait for the month of madness to begin, here's why

The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. For Samantha, Kushi is important as her last release Shaakuntalam did not work at the box office. Vijay's Hindi debut Liger was promoted on a large scale but tanked at the box office. However, the fans of these two superstars are excited to see them together on the screen. (with agency inputs)