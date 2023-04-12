SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU DOWN WITH FEVER LOST HER VOICE AMID SHAAKUNTALAM PROMOTIONS

Hyderabad: The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been touring extensively to promote her film Shaakuntalam, has notified her fans that she is not well. The actor on Wednesday took to her social media handle where she informed her fans that she is down with a fever and also lost her voice after the 'hectic schedules and promotions' of her forthcoming mythological romantic drama.

Sharing her post on Twitter, Samantha wrote, "(1/2)I was really excited to be amongst you all this week promoting my film and soaking in your love. Unfortunately, the hectic schedules and promotions have taken its toll, and I am down with a fever and have lost my voice. (2/2) Please join team #Shaakuntalam at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT this evening… will miss you (with a red heart emoji)."

Twitter users flocked to the comment section as soon as she shared the post. A user commented, "We can understand Sammy… your health is important first than everything else … take care.. take rest.. we love you..n can’t wait for 14th." Another commented, "Take care of yourself and your health Samantha @Samanthaprabhu2 first. Don’t worry you did your work, sit back and relax everything will be alright."

Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's well-known play Shakuntala. The film helmed by Gunasekhar, the film traces Shakuntala's emotional journey after she falls in love with and marries King Dushyant according to the Gandharva system. The movie, which will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 14.