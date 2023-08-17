SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU CHANNELS HER INNER DESI BARBIE IN PINK SUIT

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film Kushi posted a new picture of herself. The actor oozed warmth and freshness hopping in the Barbie trend in a pink suit. Samantha is currently on a break from films to take care of her health.

Taking to Instagram, the Shaakuntalam actor shared her picture with the caption: "Feels." The actor looked every bit refreshing and beautiful in a pink loose-fitted pink chikankari suit. She completed her look with a pair of shades.

As soon as she posted the picture, fans and fellow industry friends took to the comment section to appreciate her look. Thronging to the comment box, fans dropped heart and fire emoticons on her post. Reacting to the post, actor Malavika Mohanan commented: "Pretty Lady."

Loving her look, a fan wrote: "Pretty in pink." This is not the first time the actor stunned everyone with her looks. Recently, she was seen at a promotional event of Kushi with costar Vijay Deverakonda. She looked mesmerising in a black skirt and bralette top.

She earned praise online for her stylish get-up with fans drooling over her looks. She donned the floral lehenga and bralette set during Kushi's music launch event. Instagram users were thrilled to see photographs of her appearance, which she later uploaded on her Instagram handle.

The floral lehenga and beaded bralette worn by Samantha Ruth Prabhu are pieces from the Arpita Mehta brand. The actor's Instagram photos were uploaded by both Samantha and Arpita Mehta.

Meanwhile, Kushi, the film starring Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda, is scheduled to open in theatres on September 1. It will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and marks Samantha and Vijay's second collaboration after their 2018 film Mahanati.

Also read: Kushi trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda says he even mulled over a 10-year leap while waiting for Samantha to resume shoot