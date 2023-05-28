SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU CANT WAIT FOR THE MONTH OF MADNESS TO BEGIN HERES WHY

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu like anybody else is quite excited for the coming month. It seems like the Shaakuntalam actor is looking forward to something special as she dropped a major hint on her Instagram handle. Taking to her official Instagram account, Samantha shared a sweet selfie of herself with the caption: "Let the month of madness begin."

The actor kept the caption brief and didn't disclose much, leaving her fans guessing about what makes the coming month so special for the actor. However, it will be safe to assume that the actor here is referring to her Citadel India shoot. Samantha had recently wrapped an important scene for the series and was back in Hyderabad for a short break.

Talking about Citadel, the actor had once cleared the air about the confusion looming on Priyanka Chopra's Citadel and the Indian version of Citadel with herself and Varun Dhawan. Samantha Ruth Prabhu made it very clear that the Indian adaptation of Citadel is not a replica of the spy series starring Priyanka Chopra.

Reacting to a post shared by Samantha, a social media user wrote: I have a question: Are the stories of your Citadel and Priyanka's Citadel the same? Why do I ask? If you are adapting the same narrative for Indian viewers, then many people would have already seen it. Priyanka has dubbed in all Indian languages. Can you clarify whether it is the same or different? Samantha responded to the user by saying, "It is not a REMAKE!!"

Citadel is the Indian equivalent of the larger worldwide series of the same name, which was initially conceived by the filmmaker team Russo Brothers. It is directed by The Family Man makers Raj and DK. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are the series' main actors in the international edition.

