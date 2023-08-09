Hyderabad: Makers of the much-anticipated romantic drama film Kushi dropped its trailer on Wednesday. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda in the lead, it is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 1. This will be Samantha and Vijay's second production together after Mahanati, and it will also mark Samantha's second time working with director Shiva Nirvana, with whom she had previously worked on the film Majili.

In the trailer shared by Samantha on her Instagram handle, we see the two shelving out major couple goals. As soon as the trailer was released, fans of both the actors swarmed the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Prior to this, the makers had dropped two tracks from the film Aradhya and Na Rojaa Nuvve that were received enthusiastically by the fans. The film boasta of an ensemble cast comprising Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya. The plot reportedly revolves around an interfaith love story.

Kushi is significant for Samantha because her previous film, Shaakuntalam, failed to perform well at the box office. Furthermore, Vijay's much advertised, Hindi film debut, Liger, too failed to bank decent numbers at the box office. Now, the two superstars' fans are eager to see them in a film together.

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen alongside Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri's upcoming movie, tentatively titled VD 12. Contrarily, Samantha will co-star with Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaption of the action series Citadel. The series produced by Raj and DK will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

